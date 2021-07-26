Another high of 15,376 infections, 87 deaths as Thailand rises in global list of most cases

Of them, 11,064 patients were infected locally, 3,257 were found via proactive tests, 1,041 were inmates and 14 returnees.

Bangkok leads the list with 2,573 infections, followed by 1,074 in Samut Sakhon, 970 in Samut Prakan, 867 in Chonburi and 719 in Nonthaburi.

Meanwhile, 6,782 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

As of Monday, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand had risen to 512,678. So far, 341,475 have recovered and been discharged, 167,057 patients are still in hospitals and 4,146 have died.

Separately, 80,943 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 9,991 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 15,960,778.