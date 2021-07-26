Monday, July 26, 2021

in-focus

Backlog of 2m doses points to slowing vaccination effort

National vaccination efforts are running slower than expected, causing a backlog of doses to build up, Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said on Monday.

The Department of Disease Control reports that vaccines have been delivered to other provinces but there are still about 2 million doses that have not been used. Hence, health officials are urging local agencies to speed up vaccination efforts.

The number of people given jabs in Thailand on Sunday (July 25) fell below 100,000 – to 90,934.

That took the total number of doses administered to 15,960,778, the CCSA reported.

In Bangkok, 56.24 per cent of the population have received their first dose, while 54 per cent of those aged 60 or over and 70.52 per cent of vulnerable people with chronic disease have had at least one dose.

Meanwhile, the Bang Sue Grand station vaccination site is upgrading its queueing system after measures to allow elderly walk-in recipients from surrounding provinces caused crowding. The Bang Sue site will be expanded to cope with growing demand triggered by travel restrictions imposed on metropolitan Bangkok, said the CCSA.

Published : July 26, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
