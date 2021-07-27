Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Weather bureau warns of flash floods as heavy rains forecast for North, East

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that the strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a monsoon trough lies across Myanmar, the upper North, Laos and upper Vietnam.

Isolated heavy rains are likely in the North and the East of Thailand. People in these areas should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods, the department said.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are likely to be 2-3 metres high and more than three metres high during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should keep ashore, the departnent said

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-34°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-27°C, highs of 29-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-28°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 33-35°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : July 27, 2021

By : THE NATION

