Tuesday, July 27, 2021

in-focus

Thailand hits new record with 14,150 cases, 118 deaths

Thailand’s daily Covid-19 caseload surged by 14,150 on Sunday, taking the total to 526,828, with 118 deaths.

Meanwhile, 9,168 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the accumulated 526,828 cases, 350,643 have recovered and been discharged, 171,921 patients are still in hospitals, and 4,264 have died.

Separately, another 122,137 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 16,755 were given their second shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccines administered in Thailand to 16,099,670.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Sunday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 195.34 million, 177.18 million of whom have recovered, 13.98 million are active cases (84,939 in severe condition) and 4.18 million have died (up by 7,390).

Thailand ranks 46th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 35.28 million, followed by India with 31.43 million, Brazil with 19.7 million, France with 6.14 million and Russia 5.99 million.

Published : July 27, 2021

By : The Nation

