Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Almost 50km of Bangkok’s overhead cables buried, another 187.5km to go

The snarl of overhead cables on Bangkok streets is slowly being replaced by blue sky, the Cabinet heard on Tuesday.

Ministers acknowledged a progress report on the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA)’s project to bury the cables that disfigure the capital within three years.

The MEA project is transferring 236.1 kilometres of aerial cables underground in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan as part of a project running from 1984 to 2024.

So far, 48.6km of cables have been buried – 16.2km in Silom Road, Pathumwan and Chitralada, 24.4km on Phaholyothin, Phayathai and Sukhumvit, and 8km in Pathumwan, Chitralada and Nonsi.

That leaves another 187.5km of cables still to be buried.

The cable-burying project had a budget of 3.866 billion baht in 2020, 2.312 billion baht or 59.82 per cent of which was disbursed as of December.

The MEA reported that delayed disbursement was due to problems with design modifications, such as increasing the depth of manholes and underground conduits to avoid obstacles.

Published : July 27, 2021

By : The Nation

