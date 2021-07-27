Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Crush at Bang Sue vaccination centre sparks virus fears

Overcrowding sparked fears of cluster outbreaks at Bangkok’s main vaccination centre on Tuesday, after people from other provinces rushed to get injected before the walk-in measure is scrapped.

The Bang Sue Vaccination Centre was packed all day, as people took advantage of public holidays to travel to the capital for a jab.

The centre was open to senior citizens for walk-in appointments and to people from other provinces who had pre-booked their jab.

Among the crowds were people from Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Lop Buri, Chainat, Phichit and Ang Thong. Monks from Phra Phutthabat temple in Saraburi had also made the journey for a jab.

People queuing at the centre said they had left their provinces early in the morning via pre-booked vans. Some were disappointed after being turned away because they did not meet criteria for vaccination. Many were seen pleading with officials for a jab. Others even wandered around asking if they could pose as carers for elderly people in order to be vaccinated.

The centre announced that it would suspend walk-in appointments from Thursday (July 29) and receive only people who have registered via the mobile network.

Published : July 27, 2021

By : The Nation

