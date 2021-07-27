Crush at Bang Sue vaccination centre sparks virus fears

The Bang Sue Vaccination Centre was packed all day, as people took advantage of public holidays to travel to the capital for a jab.

The centre was open to senior citizens for walk-in appointments and to people from other provinces who had pre-booked their jab.

Among the crowds were people from Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Lop Buri, Chainat, Phichit and Ang Thong. Monks from Phra Phutthabat temple in Saraburi had also made the journey for a jab.

People queuing at the centre said they had left their provinces early in the morning via pre-booked vans. Some were disappointed after being turned away because they did not meet criteria for vaccination. Many were seen pleading with officials for a jab. Others even wandered around asking if they could pose as carers for elderly people in order to be vaccinated.

The centre announced that it would suspend walk-in appointments from Thursday (July 29) and receive only people who have registered via the mobile network.