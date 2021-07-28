Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Bang Sue vaccination centre will not be shut down, Prayut insists

The central vaccination unit at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district will remain open, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha made it clear to public health officials during a meeting via videoconference on Tuesday.

His statement came in response to rumours that the centre would be shut down to prevent overcrowding, news and photos of which have been circulating on social media earlier this week.

“The Bang Sue vaccination centre will continue providing jabs to people who have preregistered online. It will rearrange vaccination areas and employ social distancing practices to prevent crowding,” Prayut said.

“From August 1 to 31, the government will allow people aged over 18 to register for Covid-19 vaccinations at Bang Sue Grand Station. People over 60, pregnant women of more than 12 weeks and those who have seven underlying health problems can register as well,” the premier said.

Prayut also said that measures would be employed to ensure faster services, such as having elders receive jabs in the morning and other groups in the afternoon, or allowing people under 60 who are healthy to skip the blood-pressure test.

“By streamlining the vaccination process, Bang Sue Grand Station is capable of imparting 25,000 to 30,000 doses of vaccine per day,” he added.

Published : July 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

