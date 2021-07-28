Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Govt accused of using fake news as an excuse to control freedoms: Thai news orgs

Thailand’s six key media organisations are demanding that the government stop controlling people’s freedom of speech under the authority of the emergency decree.

The organisations include the National Press Council, News Broadcasting Council, Thai Journalists Association, Thai Broadcast Journalists Association, Society for Online News Provider Association and National Union of Journalists Thailand.

The demand was issued on Wednesday after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced via Facebook on Tuesday that serious steps would be taken to deal with “fake news”.

The government has threatened to invoke Article 9 of the Emergency Decree, which was enforced on July 15. According to the decree, strict action will be taken against people spreading false information or fake news to cause fear or shake the state’s stability.

However, the media organisations pointed out that this announcement aims to limit the freedom and rights of people and the press. Also, it said, branding reports as “fake news” is only an excuse for the authorities and is calling on those in the press to demand the government stop using this excuse to control the public.

Published : July 28, 2021

By : The Nation

