Travel clampdown in Dark Red provinces; Anutin vows 1m jabs per day from Aug

Thirteen provinces fall under the Dark-Red zone of maximum disease controls due to their high number of infections. They are Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Ayutthaya, Yala, Songkhla, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon. The governor of Bangkok met with the PM earlier this week.

Prayut’s Zoom meeting on Wednesday with the other 12 governors was joined by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paochinda.

The PM instructed the governors to monitor the Covid-19 situation in their provinces closely and notify the government immediately if they have any problems and require assistance.

“Inter-provincial travel must be strictly regulated to prevent the outbreak from spreading into other zones,” he said. “Bubble and seal measures shall be deployed in areas with factories and worker camps that are at high risk of causing cluster cases, especially in Chachoengsao and Samut Prakan. Each province will provide vaccination, accommodation and other necessities to residents of sealed areas.

“If the situation worsens, the province may consider locking down specific areas for 14 days to stop the outbreak from spreading,” added the premier.

Anutin said that from August, the Public Health Ministry expects to procure 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine per month on average and aims to provide 1 million jabs per day.