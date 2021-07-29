Thursday, July 29, 2021

Police know account of vaccine booking-system hacker

The Railway Police Division told media on Wednesday that it knows the account of a hacker who hacked into a phone service provider’s vaccine booking system to allegedly steal quotas.

The hacker tapped into the system to gain booking quotas and was selling each at THB500-1,000.

The illegal action was committed across three days, leading Dr Mingkwan Wichaidit, a director at Bang Sue Grand Station’s inoculation site in Bangkok, to file a complaint with police.

The Railway Police Division, among other agencies, followed up on the complaint and discovered the account the hacker used.

The division told the press that it also knows those who have suffered because of the hacking and were intensifying its investigation.

Published : July 29, 2021

By : The Nation

