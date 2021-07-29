Thursday, July 29, 2021

in-focus

‘Healthy’ monk dies 2 weeks after AstraZeneca jab

A 73-year-old monk from Nakhon Ratchasima died on Thursday after receiving his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine two weeks ago.

Wat Khok Phai temple informed the headman of Khok Phai village that the monk was found dead inside his residence. The deceased monk was identified as Phra Guang Smajaro.

The village headman called rescue staff, but they refused to retrieve the body, fearing they might catch Covid-19.

They waited until staff from Maharat Hospital arrived wearing personal protective (PPE) suits. The staff removed the body and took it for an autopsy and Covid-19 test at Maharat Hospital.

The dead monk was described as a healthy man who had gone for his first AstraZeneca jab two weeks ago.

‘Healthy’ monk dies 2 weeks after AstraZeneca jab ‘Healthy’ monk dies 2 weeks after AstraZeneca jab Last week, he complained of being exhausted and tiring easily. On Thursday morning, he conducted his alms round as normal and returned to the temple. A villager later found him sitting in his monk’s quarters. Soon after, he collapsed and died.

Published : July 29, 2021

By : The Nation

