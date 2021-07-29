‘Healthy’ monk dies 2 weeks after AstraZeneca jab

Wat Khok Phai temple informed the headman of Khok Phai village that the monk was found dead inside his residence. The deceased monk was identified as Phra Guang Smajaro.

The village headman called rescue staff, but they refused to retrieve the body, fearing they might catch Covid-19.

They waited until staff from Maharat Hospital arrived wearing personal protective (PPE) suits. The staff removed the body and took it for an autopsy and Covid-19 test at Maharat Hospital.

The dead monk was described as a healthy man who had gone for his first AstraZeneca jab two weeks ago.