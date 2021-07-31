Saturday, July 31, 2021

Thailand reports record over-18,900 Covid cases and 178 deaths

The Covid-19 situation continued to aggravate in Thailand with an all-time high of 18,912 new cases and 178 deaths over a 24-hour period, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 10,750 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 597,287 cases recorded in Thailand since the epidemic began, 391,920 have recovered, 200,510 are still in hospitals, and 4,857 have died.

Separately, another 414,946 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, and 65,209 were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 17,491,632.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Saturday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 198.01 million, 178.9 million of whom have recovered, 14.89 million are active cases (87,595 in severe condition) and 4.22 million have died (up by 10,379).

Thailand ranks 43rd on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 35.68 million, followed by India with 31.61 million, Brazil with 19.88 million, Russia with 6.24 million and France 6.1 million.

Published : July 31, 2021

By : The Nation

