Thundershowers forecast for Bangkok, isolated heavy rain in some North, Northeast, South provinces

A rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand while a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam.
People should beware of the severe conditions and flash floods, the department said.
Strong winds and waves up to 2-3 metres high are likely in the upper Andaman Sea and above three metres high during thundershowers, as well as about two metres high in the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand with waves above two metres high during thundershowers.
All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should keep ashore, the department said.
The weather forecast for 24 hours:
North: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Nan and Tak provinces; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 31-35°C; southwesterly winds 10-25 km/hr.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom provinces; minimum temperature 25-26°C, maximum 33-36°C; southwesterly winds 10-25 km/hr.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Songkhram provinces; minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum 33-36°C; southwesterly winds 10-25 km/hr.
East: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces; minimum temperature 24-28°C, maximum 31-34°C; southwesterly winds 20-35 km/hr; waves about two metres high and above two metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces; minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr; waves about 1-2 metres high and about two metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket provinces; minimum temperature 21-27°C, maximum 29-32°C.
Phang Nga northwards: Southwesterly winds 20-40 km/hr; waves 2-3 metres high and above three metres during thundershowers.
Phuket southwards: Southwesterly winds 20-35 km/hr; waves about two metres high and above two metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Isolated thundershowers mostly in the afternoon to evening; minimum temperature 25-27°C, maximum 33-36°C; southwesterly winds 10-25 km/hr.
Published : August 01, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : August 04, 2021
Published : August 04, 2021
Published : August 04, 2021
Published : August 04, 2021
Published : August 04, 2021
Published : August 04, 2021
Published : August 04, 2021
Published : August 04, 2021