Thundershowers forecast for Bangkok, isolated heavy rain in some North, Northeast, South provinces

A rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand while a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam.

People should beware of the severe conditions and flash floods, the department said.

Strong winds and waves up to 2-3 metres high are likely in the upper Andaman Sea and above three metres high during thundershowers, as well as about two metres high in the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand with waves above two metres high during thundershowers.

All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should keep ashore, the department said.