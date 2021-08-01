Wednesday, August 04, 2021

Three groups prioritised for Pfizer vaccine allocation in 13 provinces

The Pfizer Vaccine Administration Working Group has decided on the criteria for allocating Pfizer vaccines to target groups.

They groups are:

1. Medical and public health personnel caring for Covid-19 patients nationwide and whose names appear in the database of the Ministry of Public Health as having received two doses of Sinovac vaccination for at least 4 weeks and have not received a booster dose of AstraZeneca.

Healthcare and public health personnel who do not qualify for the Pfizer vaccine in this lot are those who have received two doses of AstraZeneca; a third dose of AstraZeneca; one dose of Sinovac and one dose of AstraZeneca; only one dose of Sinovac or AstraZeneca, and other vaccines.

2. The risk groups in 13 provinces determined by the number of elderly people who have not been vaccinated. The goal for Bangkok is to cover 80 per cent of the elderly, while in the other 12 "dark red" provinces, the target is about 70 per cent. The vaccine that has been allocated can be injected according to the target group, including the elderly 60 years and over, seven chronic disease groups aged 12 years and over, and pregnant women from the 12th week onwards. A total of 641,760 doses have been allocated as follows: Bangkok 68,640 doses, Nonthaburi 75,360, Samut Prakan 51,360, Samut Sakhon 21,600, Pathum Thani 37,920, Nakhon Pathom 62,880, Ayutthaya 63,840, Chonburi 74,400, Chachoengsao 42,720, Pattani 29,760, Narathiwat 31,200, Yala 19,200, and Songkhla 62,880.

3. Foreigners residing in Thailand, focusing on those 60 years and above, seven chronic disease groups aged 12 years and over, pregnant women, and international travellers who need the Pfizer vaccine. This group must be pre-registered via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs electronic system. www.expatvac.consular.go.th starting August 1.

Published : August 01, 2021

By : The Nation

