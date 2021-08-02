Wednesday, August 04, 2021

North, Northeast warned of flash floods as isolated heavy rains forecast for regions

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Monday that a rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand while a low pressure cell covers Laos and upper Vietnam.

Isolated heavy rains are possible in the North and the Northeast.

People in these areas should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods, the department said.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to rise 2-3 metres high and more than three metres during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should keep ashore, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-34°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 32-34°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-27°C, highs of 33-36°C.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-28°C, highs of 32-35°C; waves two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 33-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-27°C, highs of 31-33°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-28°C, highs of 33-36°C.

