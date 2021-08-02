Wednesday, August 04, 2021

17,970 new cases, 178 deaths as Thailand continues battling against virus

Thailand on Monday logged 17,970 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, while deaths stood at 178, similar to the number of deaths on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 13,919 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 633,284 cases recorded in Thailand since the epidemic began, 419,241 have recovered, 208,875 are still in hospitals, and 5,168 have died.

Separately, another 152,171 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, and 28,381 were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 17,866,526.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Monday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 199.01 million, 179.61 million of whom have recovered, 15.16 million are active cases (90,488 in severe condition) and 4.24 million have died (up by 7,348).

Thailand ranks 42nd on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 35.76 million, followed by India with 31.69 million, Brazil with 19.93 million, Russia with 6.28 million and France 6.14 million.

Published : August 02, 2021

By : THE NATION

