Wednesday, August 04, 2021

in-focus

Pulled down by the Covid crisis, baht on brink of 33 to the dollar

The baht opened at 32.96 to the US dollar on Monday, weakening from 32.88 at close on Friday.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.90 and 33.05 during the day and between 32.70 and 33.20 this week, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

He said the two factors that could determine the baht's direction was the dollar’s movement and the Covid-19 situation.

Poon predicted that the dollar could move sideways in the short term, while its strengthening factor was a demand for haven assets as the world is in the grip of the virus crisis.

However, the dollar would weaken if economic numbers of the US, such as the nonfarm payroll, were lower than observers’ expectations, he added.

Poon said that the baht could be pressured to touch 33 to the US dollar due to Covid-19 situation in Thailand. However, he believed the Bank of Thailand would help reduce currency fluctuation in some way.

This week, Poon suggested that investors monitor information in the US labour market, as well as performance reports of registered companies.

Published : August 02, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Thai fruit exports soar in first half of 2021

Published : August 04, 2021

NESDC launches ‘Shared Kitchen’ project for Covid relief

Published : August 04, 2021

Former KNU chief’s son succumbs to Covid in Mae Sot

Published : August 04, 2021

Bank deposit protection cut to THB1 million from August 11

Published : August 04, 2021

Latest News

Thai fruit exports soar in first half of 2021

Published : August 04, 2021

NESDC launches ‘Shared Kitchen’ project for Covid relief

Published : August 04, 2021

Former KNU chief’s son succumbs to Covid in Mae Sot

Published : August 04, 2021

Bank deposit protection cut to THB1 million from August 11

Published : August 04, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.