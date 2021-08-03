Wednesday, August 04, 2021

in-focus

PM donates 1 tonne of fruit to front-line medics

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has dipped into his own pocket to buy 1 tonne of Thai fruit from agricultural cooperatives as a gift for medical workers and volunteers caring for Covid-19 patients, government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said on Tuesday.

The prime minister bought mangosteen, rambutan and longan sold under the “Farmers Happy” campaign, whereby fruit from cooperatives nationwide can be delivered to homes via Thailand Post’s parcel service.

“Farmers Happy” is a collaboration between the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) and Thailand Post.

“During the Cabinet meeting today, PM Prayut praised the campaign as an innovative way of helping fruit farmers who are suffering from plummeting prices and oversupply, while allowing people to buy fruits without increasing the risk from Covid-19 by going to markets,” she said.

“The PM also invited other Cabinet members to join him in buying fruit as gifts for front-line medics.”

To buy fruit and other agricultural products from “Farmers Happy”, visit www.Thailandpostmart.com or Facebook @Thailandpostmart. The Commerce Ministry is subsidising delivery fees for all locations in Thailand.

Published : August 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai fruit exports soar in first half of 2021

Published : August 04, 2021

NESDC launches ‘Shared Kitchen’ project for Covid relief

Published : August 04, 2021

Former KNU chief’s son succumbs to Covid in Mae Sot

Published : August 04, 2021

Bank deposit protection cut to THB1 million from August 11

Published : August 04, 2021

Latest News

Thai fruit exports soar in first half of 2021

Published : August 04, 2021

NESDC launches ‘Shared Kitchen’ project for Covid relief

Published : August 04, 2021

Former KNU chief’s son succumbs to Covid in Mae Sot

Published : August 04, 2021

Bank deposit protection cut to THB1 million from August 11

Published : August 04, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.