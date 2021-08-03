PM donates 1 tonne of fruit to front-line medics

The prime minister bought mangosteen, rambutan and longan sold under the “Farmers Happy” campaign, whereby fruit from cooperatives nationwide can be delivered to homes via Thailand Post’s parcel service.

“Farmers Happy” is a collaboration between the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) and Thailand Post.

“During the Cabinet meeting today, PM Prayut praised the campaign as an innovative way of helping fruit farmers who are suffering from plummeting prices and oversupply, while allowing people to buy fruits without increasing the risk from Covid-19 by going to markets,” she said.

“The PM also invited other Cabinet members to join him in buying fruit as gifts for front-line medics.”

To buy fruit and other agricultural products from “Farmers Happy”, visit www.Thailandpostmart.com or Facebook @Thailandpostmart. The Commerce Ministry is subsidising delivery fees for all locations in Thailand.