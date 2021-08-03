Wednesday, August 04, 2021

Unsold govt housing to become low-rent accommodation for elderly

Thousands of unsold units from the government’s Baan Eua Arthon (BEA) housing programme will be turned into low-rent accommodation for the elderly, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday.

There are currently 5,848 unsold BEA units among almost 1 million homes built for the programme.

Of these, 4,089 units will be turned into rental accommodation in four phases, under a three-year project set for completion in 2023.

The low-rent accommodation is being piloted at the “Sukkasem Housing” project in Samut Prakan, where 45 unsold BEA units will be offered to the elderly, civil servants and retired government employees.

Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a budget increase of 11 million baht for the National Housing Authority to upgrade the pilot project for elderly living.

The low-rent project would help reduce debts and boost income for the BEA programme, Prayut said.

Sukkasem Housing will comprise four, 5-storey buildings serviced by elevators. Residential units will be offered in two sizes – 33 square metres and 27 square meters – at a rent of 2,500-3,000 baht. The pilot project will include a healthcare centre, common areas, event areas, etc.

Published : August 03, 2021

By : The Nation

