Restaurants in malls can open for delivery: Health Ministry

Eateries in malls can open for delivery-only until 8pm, according to a Facebook announcement by Health Department chief Suwanchai Wattana Yingcharoenchai on Tuesday.
Lifting the restriction on food delivery would help reduce the impact of lockdown measures on restaurant workers and operators, he added.
Published : August 03, 2021
By : The Nation
