Wednesday, August 04, 2021

in-focus

Restaurants in malls can open for delivery: Health Ministry

The Public Health Ministry has given the green light for mall restaurants in 29 “Dark Red” provinces to resume their food-delivery service.

Eateries in malls can open for delivery-only until 8pm, according to a Facebook announcement by Health Department chief Suwanchai Wattana Yingcharoenchai on Tuesday.

Lifting the restriction on food delivery would help reduce the impact of lockdown measures on restaurant workers and operators, he added.

Published : August 03, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
