Wednesday, August 04, 2021

in-focus

Don’t panic, eggs sufficient to meet demand: Livestock Department

The Department of Livestock Development allowed egg farm operators nationwide on Tuesday to extend the raising period of laying hens to meet domestic consumption and maintain egg price stability amid Covid-19 lockdowns.

Department director-general Sorawit Thaneeto said egg farms nationwide can extend the raising period of laying hens from the previous 80 weeks until the Covid-19 situation is resolved.

He expected the move to help increase egg production by 2 million to 3 million per day in addition to the current production of 40 million eggs each day.

“Therefore, we would like to ask people to be confident that there are sufficient eggs to meet demand during this lockdown period,” he said.

Published : August 04, 2021

By : The Nation

