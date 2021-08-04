Don’t panic, eggs sufficient to meet demand: Livestock Department

Department director-general Sorawit Thaneeto said egg farms nationwide can extend the raising period of laying hens from the previous 80 weeks until the Covid-19 situation is resolved.
He expected the move to help increase egg production by 2 million to 3 million per day in addition to the current production of 40 million eggs each day.
“Therefore, we would like to ask people to be confident that there are sufficient eggs to meet demand during this lockdown period,” he said.
Published : August 04, 2021
By : The Nation
