Thursday, August 05, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok rolls out 24-hour Covid hotlines in all 50 districts

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is rolling out 24-hour Covid-19 hotlines to cover all 50 districts of the capital, in a bid to tackle the growing outbreak, BMA Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Wednesday.

“Due to the rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 infections, the BMA has set up ‘Covid-19 District Hot Lines’ in cooperation with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission [NBTC], and National Telecom Plc [NT], along with True, DTAC, AIS mobile network companies.”


Twenty hotlines will connect directly to each of 50 district offices, with staff available to take calls 24 hours a day, he added.

“Some districts started operating the hotlines on August 1, and all 50 districts should be ready to launch the service soon."
Aswin said callers will be assessed and prescribed treatment accordingly.

“Those who are able to practice home isolation will receive instructions from the staff, and those who require community isolation will be transported to the centre and treated by medical staff.” Patients or their carers can call their local district office to receive help instantly, said the governor.
Covid-19 patients with a positive antigen or RT-PCR test result can call 1330 or the district office hotlines to receive home isolation or community isolation treatment. The patient’s information will be logged on the National Health Security Office (NHSO) database, and appropriate treatment provided.


Bangkok recorded 4,118 new infections and 92 fatalities on Wednesday, among a national total of 20,200 new Covid-19 cases and 188 deaths.

Published : August 04, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
