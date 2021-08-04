Former KNU chief’s son succumbs to Covid in Mae Sot

Bo Mya’s son, 48-year-old Brig-General Tele Mya died at 11.30pm on Tuesday after spending several days in hospital battling the infection. He was deputy commander-in-chief of the KNU/Karen National Liberation Army – Peace Council (KNU/KNLA-PC).



Tele Mya recently became the deputy commander of KNU/KNLA-PC after the death of commander-in-chief General Tin Muang.



There has been a recent surge of Covid-19 infections among Karen soldiers along the border. General Saw Moe Shay, the commander-in-chief of the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army, died from a Covid-19 infection on July 21 while being treated in a junta-run military hospital in Yangon.



The KNU is a political organisation with an armed wing (KNLA) that represents the Karen ethnic minority in Myanmar.