Wednesday, August 04, 2021

Former KNU chief’s son succumbs to Covid in Mae Sot

The son of former Karen National Union (KNU) chief General Bo Mya succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday at a private hospital in Tak’s Mae Sot district. The family is preparing to have him buried in line with their Christian beliefs.

Bo Mya’s son, 48-year-old Brig-General Tele Mya died at 11.30pm on Tuesday after spending several days in hospital battling the infection. He was deputy commander-in-chief of the KNU/Karen National Liberation Army – Peace Council (KNU/KNLA-PC).


Tele Mya recently became the deputy commander of KNU/KNLA-PC after the death of commander-in-chief General Tin Muang.


There has been a recent surge of Covid-19 infections among Karen soldiers along the border. General Saw Moe Shay, the commander-in-chief of the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army, died from a Covid-19 infection on July 21 while being treated in a junta-run military hospital in Yangon.


The KNU is a political organisation with an armed wing (KNLA) that represents the Karen ethnic minority in Myanmar.

Published : August 04, 2021

By : The Nation

