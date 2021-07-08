‘Caring’ soldiers troop into Narathiwat community to hand out vegetables

Maj-General Paisan Nusang, commander of the 15th Infantry Division, said 1,988 villagers in 546 households are suffering due to the Covid-19 crisis.
“Soldiers also advised villagers to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible in a bid to create herd immunity,” Paisan said.
In late June too, soldiers and police officers, including one dressed as the Masked Rider from the television series, showed up near Narathiwat’s Cho Airong market on Wednesday to hand out vegetables to residents.
Locals said they were touched by the concern and care shown by officials, and many recorded the event by posing for photographs with the soldiers.
Published : July 08, 2021
By : The Nation
