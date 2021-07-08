Saturday, July 17, 2021

‘Caring’ soldiers troop into Narathiwat community to hand out vegetables

Soldiers went the extra mile by handing out vegetables to residents of Ban Tue Ra Moo 2 community in Narathiwat’s Sungai Kolok district on Wednesday.

Maj-General Paisan Nusang, commander of the 15th Infantry Division, said 1,988 villagers in 546 households are suffering due to the Covid-19 crisis.

“Soldiers also advised villagers to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible in a bid to create herd immunity,” Paisan said.

In late June too, soldiers and police officers, including one dressed as the Masked Rider from the television series, showed up near Narathiwat’s Cho Airong market on Wednesday to hand out vegetables to residents.

Locals said they were touched by the concern and care shown by officials, and many recorded the event by posing for photographs with the soldiers.

Published : July 08, 2021

By : The Nation

