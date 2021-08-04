Wednesday, August 04, 2021

Thailand breaks its record with 20,200 new cases, 188 deaths

Thailand was hit with a brand-new record on Wednesday with 20,200 new Covid-19 cases and 188 deaths, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said.

Meanwhile, 17,975 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 672,385 cases recorded in Thailand since the epidemic began, 455,806 have recovered, 211,076 are still in hospital and 5,503 have died.

Separately, another 284,908 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, and 94,363 their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 18,578,096.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 200.25 million, 180.53 million of whom have recovered, 15.47 million are active cases (92,414 in severe condition) and 4.25 million have died (up by 9,948).

Thailand ranks 41st on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 36.04 million, followed by India with 31.76 million, Brazil with 19.98 million, Russia with 6.33 million and France 6.17 million.

Published : August 04, 2021

By : The Nation

