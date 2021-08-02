Wednesday, August 04, 2021

BMA arranges vaccination for religious officials

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has conducted a vaccination drive to cover monks, temple staff and officials of other religions, such as Christianity, Islam, Hinduism and Sikhism, at the vaccination centre in SCG Bang Sue headquarters on Sunday.

Monks, temple staff and other religious officials in 35 Phra Nakhon districts received the first AstraZeneca jab on Sunday.

BMA officials will administer the second AstraZeneca jab 12 weeks later, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said.

"Monks, temple staff and other religious officials can register for Covid-19 vaccine jabs via the National Office of Buddhism," he said.

He added that the vaccination centre in SCG Bang Sue headquarters also vaccinated disabled people under the Association of the Physically Handicapped of Thailand, and citizens who have registered via the Thai Ruam Jai website.

"Moreover, Bangkok's district offices have been instructed to survey communities as some citizens were unable to get vaccination," he added.

Published : August 02, 2021

By : The Nation

