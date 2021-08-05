Satun’s Koh Lipe under lockdown after 32 new cases found

Before the testing campaign, Satun had 24 patients in its community isolation centre, 7 patients in home isolation, and 11 being treated at Satun Hospital.

“All transport to and from the island will be halted for two months while the province implements disease control measures, treats infected patients and sends supplies to residents of the island,” said Ekarat. “After two months, we will evaluate the situation and consider reopening the island for tourists.”

The governor also barred fishermen from visiting two islands near Koh Lipe, namely Adang and Bulone, to reduce the risk of the virus spreading to other islands.

Koh Lipe is a small, L-shaped island located 85 kilometres off the Satun coast in the Andaman Sea. The 3km-long island is part of the Tarutao National Park and is famous among Thai and foreign tourists. About 60 per cent of the island's population has already been double-vaccinated against Covid-19.