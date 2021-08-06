Friday, August 06, 2021

in-focus

Aviation authority allows Nok Air to fly from U-Tapao Airport until Aug 18

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has allowed Nok Air Plc to operate five flight routes from U-Tapao Airport in Rayong province until August 18 to facilitate travel of passengers who wish to leave the province, the airline CEO, Wutthiphum Jurangkool, said on Thursday.

The CAAT announcement came after the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration had included Rayong in the "dark-red" zone and limited travel to and from the province to curb the Covid-19 outbreak from August 5 onwards.

“Nok Air will fly passengers on four routes to and from U-Tapao, namely Chiang Mai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani,” he said.

“The fifth route from Phuket to U-Tapao will be one way only to comply with the announcement of Phuket’s communicable disease committee.

"Nok will fly people from Phuket to U-Tapao Airport and will return to Phuket Airport with no passengers on board to pick up more travellers,” he said.

Last week, the Phuket governor had issued an order barring entry into the province for vehicles from outside. The ban from August 3 to 16 is a part of Covid-19 preventive measures. Exceptions will be made for medical, emergency and product transporting vehicles.

Wutthiphum added that the company is proposing to related agencies to allow flights from U-Tapao to other destinations, including Chiang Rai, Surat Thani and Trang provinces, while insisting that the company is willing to comply with any disease control measures announced by destination provinces.

The CEO dismissed as false the rumours that Nok Air has stopped flying and paying staff salaries from August 3 and will resume services again in September.

“Nok Air still operates flights from U-Tapao Airport and has paid staff salaries since July 24 until now,” he added.

Published : August 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Chonburi Hospital tells patients to avoid visits after 74 staff infected

Published : August 06, 2021

Chula seeks elder volunteers for Thai mRNA Covid-19 vaccine

Published : August 06, 2021

Home Isolation, Community Isolation, aimed at curbing COVID-19 deaths and new infections in Thailand

Published : August 06, 2021

Body of Swiss woman, 57, found in a creek in Phuket

Published : August 06, 2021

Latest News

Aviation authority allows Nok Air to fly from U-Tapao Airport until Aug 18

Published : August 06, 2021

Chonburi Hospital tells patients to avoid visits after 74 staff infected

Published : August 06, 2021

Negative sentiment expected to push the SET down

Published : August 06, 2021

Baht slides to 33.27, the lowest in nearly three years

Published : August 06, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.