Google, PTT named top employers among new Thai graduates

According to the study, tech giant Google was the No 1 employer of choice for business/commerce students, while PTT gained top position as an ideal employer among engineering students.

Hospitality, retail industries remain popular

The most attractive employer among business/commerce students was Google, followed by the Stock Exchange of Thailand and entertainment giant GMM Grammy. The fourth spot was taken by duty-free retailer King Power.

The preferred industries among students remained diverse, with the tourism and hospitality sector coming in first (39 per cent).

“Despite the economic impact brought by the pandemic, as well as tighter curbs to contain infections, talent remains optimistic about the outlook of tourism its related industries. This may be excellent news for the country’s recent plan to reboot tourism,” said Pratik Sabherwal, head of advisory APAC for Universum.

PTT, EGAT and SET are high in the Most Ideal Employer Rankings, despite students’ strong desire to work in the private sector

Though many Thai students aspire to work in the private sector (88 per cent business/commerce students and 84 per cent engineering students), public-owned firms are still the preferred choice.

Public-owned companies like PTT and Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) are among the top three ideal employers, with PTT leading the list.

“During the pandemic, a time when employees of private firms potentially experience sharp drops in salary, future talent may be more open to well-established bodies in the public sector where civil servants’ salaries remain stable. Our survey shows PTT is highly associated with attractive employer characteristics, such as offering a competitive base salary, competitive benefits, secure employment and having a high-performance focus, which are also the top four most important attributes engineering students are looking for,” Sabherwal added.