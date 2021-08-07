Asia-Pacific Coronavirus News: Japans cumulative COVID-19 cases reach 1 mln, Thailand reports highest daily increase in cases, deaths

-- Philippines logs 10,623 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,638,345;
-- Cambodia reports daily record of 588 COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths;
-- Tokyo confirms 4,515 daily COVID-19 infections, Japan's cumulative cases reach 1 mln;
-- Thailand reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases, deaths.
The following are the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Asia-Pacific countries on Friday:
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 10,623 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,638,345.
The death toll climbed to 28,673 after 247 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.
The daily caseload and death toll are both the highest since April.
Strict lockdown restrictions are in place in Metro Manila beginning Friday to curb the infection surge driven by the highly infectious Delta variant spreading in the capital and other parts of the country.
ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan on Thursday confirmed 4,745 new COVID-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.
The NCOC, a department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic, said the country's overall cases rose to 1,058,405, including 954,711 recoveries.
The number of active cases rose to 79,992, including 4,157 in critical condition.
According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 67 people on Thursday, increasing the overall death toll to 23,702.
PHNOM PENH -- Cambodia on Friday confirmed a daily record of 588 COVID-19 cases, pushing the national caseload to 80,813 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.
The new infections included 423 local cases and 165 imported ones, the ministry said.
Nineteen more fatalities were registered, bringing the overall death toll to 1,526, it said, adding that another 624 patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 74,045.
TOKYO -- The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 4,515 daily COVID-19 cases, and Osaka Prefecture confirmed a record 1,310 infections, with growing concerns about the potential collapse of medical systems in Japan amid a resurgence of COVID-19.
Japan's cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 1 million on Friday.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that with the consideration of the COVID-19 situation, whether to hold the Paralympics with spectators would be discussed by a five-party meeting involving organizers and his government.
BANGKOK -- Thailand reported a record number of 21,379 new COVID-19 cases, including 4,700 in the capital Bangkok, taking the national tally since the pandemic began to 714,684.
Daily positive cases have been widely rising in Thailand for a couple of months mainly due to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant. The single-day infections have been over 20,000 for three consecutive days, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).
The CCSA also reported a record of 191 coronavirus-linked deaths Friday, pushing the national death toll to 5,854.
SEOUL -- South Korea reported 1,704 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 207,406.
The daily caseload was down from 1,776 in the previous day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 31 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,515.
Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,113. The total fatality rate stood at 1.02 percent.
NEW DELHI -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,856,757 as 44,643 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the federal health ministry's latest data.
Besides, as many as 464 deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 426,754.
There are still 414,159 active COVID-19 cases in the country, an increase of 3,083 during the past 24 hours.
Published : August 07, 2021
By : xinhua
