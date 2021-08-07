Asia-Pacific Coronavirus News: Japans cumulative COVID-19 cases reach 1 mln, Thailand reports highest daily increase in cases, deaths

-- Philippines logs 10,623 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,638,345;

-- Cambodia reports daily record of 588 COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths;

-- Tokyo confirms 4,515 daily COVID-19 infections, Japan's cumulative cases reach 1 mln;

-- Thailand reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases, deaths.

The following are the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Asia-Pacific countries on Friday:

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 10,623 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,638,345.

The death toll climbed to 28,673 after 247 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The daily caseload and death toll are both the highest since April.

Strict lockdown restrictions are in place in Metro Manila beginning Friday to curb the infection surge driven by the highly infectious Delta variant spreading in the capital and other parts of the country.