Monsoon weakens but thundershowers continue in parts of Thailand

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are two metres high and more than two metres high in thundershowers.

All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershower areas, the department said.

The department also said that tropical storm “Lupit” over the east coast of China was expected to move towards Taiwan by today. This storm does not affect Thailand’s weather.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 34-36°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 33-36°C.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-28°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 33-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-27°C, highs of 31-34°C; waves two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-28°C, highs of 33-36°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department