Saturday, August 07, 2021

in-focus

Monsoon weakens but thundershowers continue in parts of Thailand

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday that the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand was weakening, but thundershowers still remained over the country.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are two metres high and more than two metres high in thundershowers.

All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershower areas, the department said.

The department also said that tropical storm “Lupit” over the east coast of China was expected to move towards Taiwan by today. This storm does not affect Thailand’s weather.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 34-36°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 33-36°C.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-28°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 33-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-27°C, highs of 31-34°C; waves two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-28°C, highs of 33-36°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : August 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Labour department warns employers against deducting govt lockdown compensation

Published : August 07, 2021

Phuket tourism entrepreneurs offer THB200,000 reward for info on Swiss tourist death

Published : August 07, 2021

Bangkok to get 750,000 vaccine doses this month

Published : August 07, 2021

Kind gesture by Si Sa Ket police towards Covid-infected 4-year-old

Published : August 07, 2021

Latest News

New Zealand PM makes 14th birthday special for Thai boy

Published : August 07, 2021

Labour department warns employers against deducting govt lockdown compensation

Published : August 07, 2021

Thai golf queens refocus on tour after missing out on Olympic medals

Published : August 07, 2021

Phuket tourism entrepreneurs offer THB200,000 reward for info on Swiss tourist death

Published : August 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.