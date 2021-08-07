100,000 retailers might cease operations without government support

The vice-president of TRA, Chatrchai Toungratanaphan, revealed that the July retail sentiment Index (RSI) survey showed that the retail business was facing a crisis, as the RSI was at 16.4 points, the lowest in 16 months.

Retail sector revenue could contract by THB270 billion and some 100,000 stores are likely to cease operations, he added.

The RSI in the next three months is estimated to be at around 27.6 points due to delay in vaccination and a lack of relief measures. This estimate is lower than the 32.1 points in April 2020.

The RSI has drastically decreased in all retail categories of service, especially malls and restaurants. Their sales were directly affected by the lockdown measure, and were down 80 to 90 per cent from June.