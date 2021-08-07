Saturday, August 07, 2021

Bangkok to get 750,000 vaccine doses this month

Bangkokians will get 750,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine this month, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Friday.

Aswin said the Ministry of Public Health would allocate175,000 doses to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) in each of the first three weeks of August and 225,000 in the fourth week.

The governor said these vaccines would be given to elders, pregnant women and those registered online. Some doses will be reserved for people in high-risk areas of the capital.

Aswin added that people could register through hotline 027902855, while pregnant women are allowed to walk-in at some vaccination sites.

In addition, the BMA has arranged a mobile vaccination service for elders who cannot leave their homes.

Published : August 07, 2021

By : The Nation

