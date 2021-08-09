19,603 new cases, 149 deaths as Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers dip slightly

Of the 19,603 new cases, 313 are in prisons.
Meanwhile, 19,819 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.
Since the epidemic started last year, Thailand has had 776,108 Covid-19 cases, 555,334 of whom have recovered, 214,421 are still in hospital and 6,353 have died.
Separately, another 143,071 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 23,693 their second shot, and 24,381 their third shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 20,669,780.
According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Monday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 203.44 million, 182.74 million of whom have recovered, 16.4 million are active cases (98,880 in severe condition) and 4.3 million have died (up by 8,022).
Thailand ranks 37th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 36.54 million, followed by India with 31.96 million, Brazil with 20.16 million, Russia with 6.44 million and France 6.30 million.
Published : August 09, 2021
By : The Nation
