19,603 new cases, 149 deaths as Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers dip slightly

Of the 19,603 new cases, 313 are in prisons.



Meanwhile, 19,819 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Since the epidemic started last year, Thailand has had 776,108 Covid-19 cases, 555,334 of whom have recovered, 214,421 are still in hospital and 6,353 have died.

Separately, another 143,071 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 23,693 their second shot, and 24,381 their third shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 20,669,780.