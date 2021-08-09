Over 23% of Thai population have got their first jab: ministry

The ministry said that so far, more than 20 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Thailand – with the first 10 million taking 124 days and the last 10 million just 36 days to administer.

The ministry’s statistics show 23.9 per cent of the population has received the first dose, 6.7 per cent both doses and 0.3 per cent, mostly medics, have received their third jab.

So far, Thailand has only administered four brands of vaccines, namely Sinovac (48.77 per cent), AstraZeneca (43.95 per cent), Sinopharm (7 per cent) and Pfizer (0.28 per cent).

The highest number of jabs – 670,000 – were delivered on August 5. In terms of provinces, Phuket leads with 75.9 per cent of the population inoculated, followed by Bangkok (70.2 per cent), Rayong (41.6 per cent) and Phang Nga (41.1 per cent).

Moreover, the ministry said Thailand is the fourth-most inoculated nation in the region. Some organisations in the country, namely Baiya Phytopharm, Chulalongkorn and Mahidol Universities, BioNet-Asia and the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, are conducting research for their own Covid-19 vaccine.