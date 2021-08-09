Thai tourism counts cost of murder in Phuket

Police quickly detained a suspect in the case, who confessed to murdering the 57-year-old Swiss national during a botched robbery.

Before the Covid-19 crisis, tourism accounted for about 20 per cent of Thai GDP.

The Nation Thailand offers the following summary of the case:

Body of Swiss tourist is found

On Thursday, August 5, the body of 57-year-old Swiss national was found at Ton Ao Yon waterfall in Phuket.

Three days later, an investigation team led by national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk surveyed the crime scene amid growing concern of the impact on tourism.

On the same day, police arrested Teerawat Thothip, a 27-year-old unemployed local.

During a police press conference on Sunday, Teerawat confessed to killing the victim with the intention of stealing money to buy drugs.

He also apologised to the family of the deceased and for the damage he had caused to Thailand.