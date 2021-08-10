Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Thailand hits new record with 235 deaths, 19,843 infections

After a slight dip in numbers over the past two days, Thailand hit a new high on Tuesday with 235 deaths. The number of new cases was slightly below the 20,000 mark at 19,843.

Of the 19,843 new cases, 398 are prisoners.

Meanwhile, 22,806 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Since the epidemic started last year, Thailand has had 795,951 Covid-19 cases, 578,140 of whom have recovered, 211,223 are still in hospital and 6,588 have died.

Separately, another 350,389 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 104,484 their second shot, and 46,457 their third shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 21,171,110.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 204.13 million, 183.31 million of whom have recovered, 16.51 million are active cases (99,242 in severe condition) and 4.31 million have died (up by 8,034).

Thailand ranks 36th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 36.78 million, followed by India with 31.99 million, Brazil with 20.17 million, Russia with 6.46 million and France 6.31 million.

Published : August 10, 2021

By : The Nation

