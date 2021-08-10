Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Thailand plugs electric vehicle mission into Asean energy plan

The Cabinet acknowledged the results of the June 21 “Meeting on Energy” between the ministers of Asean and Japan, government spokesman Ratchada Thanadirek said on Tuesday.

“Asean countries have a common aim in implementing the Asean Cooperation Action Plan on Energy Phase 2, which will help transform the region's energy into a clean, resilient and suitable [resource] for the global energy environment,” said Ratchada.

Thailand has adopted the following guidelines under the plan:

1. Adjust long-term strategic plans and approaches to reduce carbon emissions through key policies.

2. Increase low-carbon electricity generation by boosting the proportion of renewable energy, aided by the BCG (bio-economic policy, circular economy and green economy) to add value to local resources and increase people's well-being.

3. Develop the electric vehicle industry by 2025 so that EVs account for 30 per cent of total car production, as well as supporting the adoption of innovations and clean energy technologies.

4. Support urgent plans for reforestation to increase the carbon-absorbing area and achieve the goal of reducing carbon dioxide in line with the Paris climate agreement.

The meeting also delivered a common intention to promote energy transition in Asean through exchange of information and expertise with Japan in the development and use of various clean energy technologies such as clean coal technology, carbon capture, and utilisation and storage.

Published : August 10, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
