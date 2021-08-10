Tuesday, August 10, 2021

8 Covid patients caught for partying in Buri Ram field hospital

Eight Covid-19 patients put up at a field hospital in Buri Ram were caught on CCTV having a booze-fuelled party on August 5.

This was in clear violation of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, which carries a penalty of up to six months in prison and/or up to 10,000 baht in fine as well as the Emergency Decree, which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison and/or a fine of 40,000 baht.

Four members of the party have confessed, two said they were only chatting, one denies allegations, while one is in critical condition in hospital and cannot be reached.

The patients will be summoned for interrogation and legal action once they have been discharged from the hospital.

Published : August 10, 2021

By : The Nation

