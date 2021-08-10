Red Line to launch contactless card payment by December

Passengers will be able to pay their fares via an EMV (Europay Mastercard and Visa) ticketing system for journeys on the Bang Sue-Rangsit and Bang Sue-Taling Chan lines.

The EMV system will be operated with Krung Thai Bank.

Meanwhile, cross-system ticketing that also covers the MRT Blue Line and Purple Line is expected to launch around February next year. The Transport Ministry has asked the SRT and MRTA to determine conditions for a single-payment system that covers both networks.

The Red Line fare rate has been set at 12-42 baht, though the fare structure per kilometre will be finalised after passenger data is examined next month. For example, it may cost 12 baht to travel one station and 14 baht to travel two stations. However, the fare to travel the entire line must not exceed 42 baht.