Tuesday, August 10, 2021

in-focus

Red Line to launch contactless card payment by December

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) Red Line will launch contactless payment by credit and debit cards by December, the Transport Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Passengers will be able to pay their fares via an EMV (Europay Mastercard and Visa) ticketing system for journeys on the Bang Sue-Rangsit and Bang Sue-Taling Chan lines.

The EMV system will be operated with Krung Thai Bank.

Meanwhile, cross-system ticketing that also covers the MRT Blue Line and Purple Line is expected to launch around February next year. The Transport Ministry has asked the SRT and MRTA to determine conditions for a single-payment system that covers both networks.

The Red Line fare rate has been set at 12-42 baht, though the fare structure per kilometre will be finalised after passenger data is examined next month. For example, it may cost 12 baht to travel one station and 14 baht to travel two stations. However, the fare to travel the entire line must not exceed 42 baht.

Published : August 10, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

8 Covid patients caught for partying in Buri Ram field hospital

Published : August 10, 2021

Thailand plugs electric vehicle mission into Asean energy plan

Published : August 10, 2021

Contagion in Thai prisons subsiding, with 398 new cases but 710 recovered

Published : August 10, 2021

Fisherman survives night of terror at sea after falling overboard

Published : August 10, 2021

Latest News

Red Line to launch contactless card payment by December

Published : August 10, 2021

8 Covid patients caught for partying in Buri Ram field hospital

Published : August 10, 2021

Thailand plugs electric vehicle mission into Asean energy plan

Published : August 10, 2021

Contagion in Thai prisons subsiding, with 398 new cases but 710 recovered

Published : August 10, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.