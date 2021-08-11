Thundershowers, isolated heavy rains forecast for most of Thailand

It advised all ships to proceed with caution as waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are 1-2 metres high and more than 2 metres during thundershowers.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 25-27 degrees and highs of 29-35 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees and highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 26-28 degrees, highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-27 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 26-28 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department