Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Thundershowers, isolated heavy rains forecast for most of Thailand

The North, the upper Northeast, the East and the South’s west coast will experience thundershowers with isolated heavy rain as the southwest monsoon prevails over the country, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

It advised all ships to proceed with caution as waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are 1-2 metres high and more than 2 metres during thundershowers.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 25-27 degrees and highs of 29-35 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees and highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 26-28 degrees, highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-27 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 26-28 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : August 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

