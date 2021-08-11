Wednesday, August 11, 2021

in-focus

Nearly 130,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine have been administered

From February 28 to August 9, Thailand administered more than 21 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 10.26 million being Sinovac, 9.23 million AstraZeneca, 1.54 million Sinopharm and 129,834 Pfizer, which were recently donated by the United States, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) revealed on Tuesday.

“The allotment of Pfizer vaccine will be prioritised for frontline medics as a booster shot to improve the immunity of those who have already received two jabs of Sinovac,” said Dr Chawetsan Namwat, director of the DDC’s emergency disease and health hazards control division.

“We have been delivering the vaccine to target hospitals in dark red provinces since September 3.”

Chawetsan said the number of Pfizer vaccines to be delivered to each hospital will be based on the vaccination rate and the number of frontline medics on duty.

“If a hospital requests the vaccine for less than 50 per cent of their medical staff, the DDC will still provide them with 50 per cent in case more people need jabs. However, if a hospital requests vaccines for more than 75 per cent of their staff, we will provide them with exactly 75 per cent first to prevent the vaccine going to waste due to inadequate storage space. Once the hospital uses up the delivered vaccines, the DDC will send another lot to meet demand,” Chawetsan said.

“The DDC insists that all medical professionals who fit the criteria will receive Pfizer as a booster shot. The allotment and delivery of the vaccine are all documented and verifiable,” he said.

The Pfizer vaccine can be stored in a normal refrigerator for up to a month. After it is taken out of the refrigerator and mixed with saline for use, it must be administered within six hours or it will expire, Chawetsan explained.

“One vial of vaccine can provide jabs to six people. If there are less than six people coming in to get the jab in six hours, the vaccine will go to waste. This is why we need to consider each hospital’s vaccination rate,” he pointed out.

Published : August 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Another THB12.6 bn approved for Public Health Ministry personnel

Published : August 11, 2021

Consumer Confidence Index wanes amid Covid crisis

Published : August 11, 2021

Koh Lan shut to tourists for 14 days to curb Covid-19 from spreading

Published : August 11, 2021

Thailand recorded 21,038 Covid-19 cases and 207 deaths on Wednesday

Published : August 11, 2021

Latest News

Another THB12.6 bn approved for Public Health Ministry personnel

Published : August 11, 2021

Stock buy-ups, hopes over lockdown easing may beef up SET Index

Published : August 11, 2021

Consumer Confidence Index wanes amid Covid crisis

Published : August 11, 2021

Gold price falls in the morning trade

Published : August 11, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.