Wednesday, August 11, 2021

in-focus

Koh Lan shut to tourists for 14 days to curb Covid-19 from spreading

Chonburi’s famous tourist attraction Koh Lan island will be closed to tourists from August 11 to 24 in a bid to curb Covid-19 from spreading further after the island has been hit by new infections, the Koh Lan community announced on Tuesday.

The community has also set the following criteria:

- Hotel and resort operators are required to ensure guests leave the island by August 10 and no additional bookings should be taken.

- Speed-boat operators have been told to suspend services, with people required to seek permission from the Covid-19 administration centre if they wish to use one.

- Ferry services to and from Pattaya City have been cut down to twice a day – 7.30am and 5pm from Monday to Friday. No ferry services will be provided on weekends except in cases of emergency.

- Non-residents who wish to enter the island for work or business must inform officials at least 24 hours in advance and provide a negative Covid-19 test result upon entry.

- Ships transporting food and goods must not carry passengers other than delivery personnel.

- Postal and courier services must drop off mail or parcels in front of the receiver’s house without going to the door.

- Island residents must strictly follow guidelines announced by Chonburi’s Communicable Disease Committee as well as other related announcements by the province.

Koh Lan reported its first new case on August 1, after which the virus has spread to 20 others.

The island currently has a population of more than 6,000 – 3,000 are residents and the rest enter for work or business.

Published : August 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

