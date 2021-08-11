New Chinese ambassador vows to further strengthen ‘one family’ kinship with Thailand

Ambassador Han delivered the following speech upon assuming his position:

“Appointed by President Xi Jinping and carrying the genuineness and cordiality of the Chinese government and people towards the Thai government and people, I am serving as the 13th Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Thailand, a glorious mission with great significance.

“Thailand, renowned for its gorgeous mountains and rivers, abundant products, kind people and harmonious society, has scored remarkable development achievements. Facing humanity’s common challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, all sectors of Thailand have been making firm and concerted efforts in response. The pandemic will eventually be overcome and Thailand will surely enjoy a better tomorrow.

“China and Thailand are one family. Our two countries are geographically proximate, culturally interconnected, blood-lined, and philosophically interlinked. The two countries enjoy profound historical linkages for thousands of years, solid bonds of interest for mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, and tremendous potentials for development.

“In the 46 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Thailand have been working and moving forward in togetherness, with strategic mutual trust continuously deepened, pragmatic cooperation rapidly expanded, and people-to-people amity increasingly strengthened.

“The two sides have been supporting each other on issues concerning each other’s major and core interests, actively strengthening the docking of development strategies and the exchanges of governance and administration experience, and firmly promoting the high-quality joint promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative. China has been Thailand’s largest trading partner for eight consecutive years.

“In the first half of this year, the bilateral trade volume between the two sides bucked the downward trend and increased by 38 per cent. “Prior to the pandemic, the number of Chinese tourists visits to Thailand exceeded 10 million a year, accounting for one-third of all foreign tourists’ visits to Thailand. The friendly cooperation between China and Thailand conforms to the fundamental interests of the two peoples and receives people’s heartfelt and firm support. “I am fully convinced that, no matter how the international landsacpe changes, the China-Thailand friendly cooperation should and will certainly continue to forge ahead.

“Genuineness is revealed in adversity. The traditional friendship between China and Thailand has been continuously refined and cherished in the anti-pandemic cooperation. Whether it is to encourage each other to carry on or to share prevention and control diagnosis and treatment experience in time, whether it is to donate masks, protective gowns, testing reagents, or to provide drugs and vaccines, China and Thailand have interpreted with practical actions the genuine kinship as one family and the profound connotation of fostering a community with a shared future for mankind, injecting continuous and vigorous impetus to the development of China-Thailand relations in the new era.