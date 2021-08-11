African campaigner calls for protection of lions as threats intensify

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed the African lion as vulnerable amid illegal hunting, encroachment on its habitat and climatic shocks.

According to Kabesiime, lions in West Africa are already critically endangered while poaching has increased across the east and southern African region.

"High incidences of lion poisoning have also been reported in East Africa as nomadic communities retaliate after attacks on their livestock," said Kabesiime.

She noted that demand for lion products like bones and teeth in the fast growing herbal medicine industry has also fuelled their poaching in the African wild.

Kabesiime said that other threats to the African lion include captive breeding and trophy hunting, adding that enactment of new policies, regulations and heightened campaigns are key to saving the carnivore, and sustaining the resilience of the continent's natural habitats.