Wednesday, August 11, 2021

in-focus

City police detain 48 protesters, seize 122 motorcycles

Bangkok police arrested 48 protesters on Wednesday over a slew of charges related to the Tuesday night clashes near Din Daeng intersection and Victory Monument.

Of them, 42 are being held at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau and have been charged with holding illegal gatherings of more than five people and risking the spread of disease. Of the 42 detainees, 14 are minors.

The remaining six were arrested over other charges. A 17-year-old was nabbed at 10.30pm in Din Daeng area for breaking curfew orders, while five others were nabbed in Taling Chan area at about 8.30pm. Four ping pong bombs and some knives were also confiscated, police said.

The authorities have also seized 122 motorbikes and have promised to hunt down the owners. Summonses will be sent out to people who participated in Tuesday’s “car mob” rally, police said.

The rally was organised by the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration to demand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s resignation over failure to handle the pandemic effectively.

Nine police officers were injured in the clashes, though there is no data on how many protesters were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

A police box in Din Daeng, a sub-police station near Victory Monument, a police van, a prison van and a truck carrying water cannon were damaged during the protest.



Published : August 11, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
