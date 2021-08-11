City police detain 48 protesters, seize 122 motorcycles

Of them, 42 are being held at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau and have been charged with holding illegal gatherings of more than five people and risking the spread of disease. Of the 42 detainees, 14 are minors.

The remaining six were arrested over other charges. A 17-year-old was nabbed at 10.30pm in Din Daeng area for breaking curfew orders, while five others were nabbed in Taling Chan area at about 8.30pm. Four ping pong bombs and some knives were also confiscated, police said.

The authorities have also seized 122 motorbikes and have promised to hunt down the owners. Summonses will be sent out to people who participated in Tuesday’s “car mob” rally, police said.

The rally was organised by the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration to demand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s resignation over failure to handle the pandemic effectively.