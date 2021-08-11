Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Covid front-liners need urgent legal protection, says health ministry and medical bodies

The Public Health Ministry and medical associations on Wednesday urged the government to quickly approve legal protections for health workers treating Covid-19 patients.

They issued the joint statement a day after the government said a draft decree on legal immunity for front-line medics was still being considered.

The joint statement was signed by Health Ministry executives, the Food and Drug Administration, Medical Association of Thailand, National Vaccine Institute, Government Pharmaceutical Organisation and several other medical bodies.

Public Health permanent secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit said the ministry and professional health bodies agreed that Covid-19 is a serious emerging disease with a broad impact that had caused many people to get sick and some families to lose loved ones.

The public health system has been fighting this disease for almost two years with disease controls, medicines and vaccines, backed by the full powers of government, private sector, volunteers, civil society and people, the statement said.

The urgent situation coupled with limitations in knowledge and resources may cause good-faith imperfections or errors in treatment decisions, it added.

Therefore, Public Health Ministry personnel and health network partners were urging the government to pass legal measures to protect medical workers, which would reduce anxiety and build confidence among front-line medics.

