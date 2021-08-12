Thursday, August 12, 2021

Isolated heavy rains forecast for Northeast, South west coast

Thundershowers are forecast for all regions with isolated heavy rains in the Northeast and the South’s west coast as the southwest monsoon prevails across the country, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

It advised all ships to proceed with caution as waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf are 1-2 metres high and more than 2 metres during thundershowers.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees and highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 34-36 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees, highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 34-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 25-27 degrees, highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : August 12, 2021

By : THE NATION

