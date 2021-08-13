Friday, August 13, 2021

Thundershowers forecast for all regions with isolated heavy rains in some areas

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Friday that the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure area covers Laos and upper Vietnam.

Thundershowers are forecast for all regions with isolated heavy rains in the Northeast, the East and the west coast of the South.

Waves 1-2 metres high are expected in the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand and more than two metres high during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution during thundershowers, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-37°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C and highs of 32-35°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 33-36°C.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-28°C, highs of 30-36°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 31-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-25°C, highs of 28-32°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 32-35°C.

Published : August 13, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
