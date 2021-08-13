TAT mulls tourism strategy after adverse US travel advisory

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday raised the threat level for Thailand from “high risk” to “very high” for Covid-19, along with some 70 countries, such as Brazil, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Responding to the development, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn admitted that the US move could slightly affect tourism in Thailand, as foreigners are normally concerned about their health safety before choosing a country for vacation.

Yuthasak added that his organisation must explain to several countries that Thailand presently has opened only some safe areas for travellers, not the whole country.

He pointed out that no foreigner had got infected with Covid-19 in Thailand recently, as the opened areas were really safe for them.

Yuthasak explained that the US travel advice did not mean its citizens were prohibited from coming to Thailand; it was just a suggestion to US people.

Previously, Thailand had been removed from the EU White List for pandemic risk but there were still European travellers coming to Thailand, he said.

On Friday, new Covid cases in Thailand hit another high with 23,418 patients in the past 24 hours.